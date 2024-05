Bryant (back) went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Bryant played first base in what was his first game action since he went down with a lower-back strain a month ago. It's possible he will be ready to rejoin the Rockies for their weekend series in San Francisco. Bryant slashed only .149/.273/.255 over 13 games before getting injured.