Bryant (back) is likely to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Bryant hasn't played since April 13 due to a lower-back strain, but he took a major step forward in his recovery by taking batting practice Friday and Saturday. According to the report, Bryant displayed even more power in Saturday's live BP session than Friday's, leaving the Rockies optimistic that he'll soon be ready to rejoin the big club. Bryant will report to Albuquerque on Tuesday, and if all goes well in his rehab assignment, manager Bud Black left the door open for the four-time All-Star to return to the big club in advance of Friday's series opener in San Francisco.