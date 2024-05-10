Bryant (back) did infield drills and hit in the batting cage prior to the Rockies' game against the Giants on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Bryant has progressed slowly since landing on the injured list, and it has since been disclosed that he has disc and arthritis issues in his lower back. He took a step forward Wednesday, making his first participation in baseball activities since being sidelined. Manager Bud Black noted that Bryant will likely need a rehab assignment, meaning there's a good chance he won't be activated until at least late May.