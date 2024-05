Bryant is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Bryant will be joined on the bench by Elias Diaz, Charlie Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers as the Rockies rest four key regulars for the day game after a night game. After being activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bryant started at first base in both of the first two games of the series in Oakland, going 1-for-8 with two walks between the contests. Elehuris Montero will replace Bryant at first base Thursday.