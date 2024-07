Bryant went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Bryant was activated from the injured list Tuesday after being sidelined since June 2. He hit fifth and notably played in right field, pushing Charlie Blackmon to designated hitter and Jake Cave out of the lineup. Bryant has managed only 105 plate appearances for the season due to back and oblique injuries, so he's also likely to make appearances as the designated hitter.