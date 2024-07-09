Bryant (oblique/rib) said Monday that he likely won't be activated from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Bryant took full batting practice in Cincinnati on Monday for the first time since landing on the shelf in early June with a left rib contusion and oblique strain. While Bryant suggested that he responded well to taking BP, he'll still need to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment before eventually making his return from the IL. The upcoming All-Star break will limit Bryant's opportunities to stockpile at-bats in game settings, but the 32-year-old still seems to be trending toward being activated before the end of July.