The Rockies reinstated Bryant (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Bryant has been on the shelf since June 6 due to a left oblique strain but after playing in three rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque, he'll rejoin the Rockies active roster. The 32-year-old slashed .186/.307/.279 in 101 plate appearances with Colorado prior to the injury and should slot into a regular DH role while occasionally filling in at first base. Sean Bouchard was optioned to Albuquerque in a corresponding move.