Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said last week that Bryant is slated to be used at designated hitter and in right field in 2025, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Schmidt indicated that Bryant could see more of his starts in right field on the road, where he would have less ground to cover than in spacious Coors Field. Bryant is also capable of playing first base, but Michael Toglia is pegged for everyday duty there. It would make sense for the Rockies to use Bryant mostly at DH in an effort to keep him healthy, but Schmidt said of the soon-to-be 33-year-old that "I don't see him strictly as a DH." Bryant has played just 159 games in three seasons for the Rockies, mostly due to back and foot issues, but he is expected to enter spring training healthy.