Bryant successfully underwent ablation surgery on his back Thursday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bryant will rest for the next 72 hours, and he's expected to return to Denver next weekend to start building strength in his back. He'll likely need several weeks to recover from the procedure and is without a timeline for a return. Bryant played just 11 games before landing on the injured list in mid-April, going 6-for-39 with one RBI and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate.