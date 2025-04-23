Bryant (back) didn't join the Rockies for its three-game road trip in Kansas City that began Tuesday and is continuing to receive treatment in Denver, MLB.com reports.

Bryant is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list this week, but with his back pain still persisting, it's unclear when he might be ready to return to game action. The Rockies have deployed the 33-year-old exclusively at designated hitter so far this season with the hope that it would help him maintain health, but the gambit hasn't paid off so far. He produced a lowly .400 OPS over 41 plate appearances in 11 games before landing on the IL on April 14 due to lumbar degenerative disc disease.