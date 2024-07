Bryant (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bryant will play in all three games for Albuquerque over the weekend before being re-evaluated by team doctors. In the 10 games prior to being placed on the injured list June 6, Bryant had gone 9-for-35 with one home run and four RBI, which brought up his season slash line to .186/.307/.279.