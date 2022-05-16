Bryant (back) is expected to return to the Rockies' lineup Friday against the Mets as long as his rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque goes well, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bryant will begin a rehab assignment at Albuquerque on Tuesday, and he'll likely appear in several games prior to rejoining the major-league club for the Rockies' weekend series at home against the Mets. The 30-year-old hit .281 with four doubles, 11 runs and four RBI over 15 games prior to his IL stint, which began April 29.