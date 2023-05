Bryant went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

Bryant crushed a 448-foot long ball to extend Colorado's lead to 6-0 in the seventh inning. The former Cub now has hits in six of his last seven games. The outfielder, who hasn't played over 100 games since 2019, still has to prove he can maintain his durability over the entire season. However, the 31-year-old is off to a solid start, slashing .299/.370/.449.