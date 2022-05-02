Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before being activated. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.