Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Crushed for eight runs
Freeland (2-5) threw six innings against Arizona on Saturday, yielding eight runs on nine hits and two walks. He took the loss and struck out one batter.
Freeland was taken deep three times in this contest, the most he's allowed in one outing all season. He coughed up two homers in the second inning before giving up a three-run shot to David Peralta in the third. The 25-year-old southpaw has had trouble replicating his 2018 success as he now owns a rough 5.90 ERA in 39.2 innings. Freeland will look to get back in the win column next Friday against the Padres.
