Freeland suffered an apparent right shoulder injury on a play at the plate during Monday's game against the Phillies, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

On a night when the Rockies were dealing with a short-handed bench, Freeland was called upon to pinch run in the top of the ninth inning and was involved in a collision at the plate with Philly pitcher Jeff Hoffman. Freeland was in obvious pain walking off the field, though fortunately, he was holding his non-throwing shoulder as he headed for further evaluation. The southpaw will be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury is released.