Freeland (4-11) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Freeland's struggles continue, and he's allowed at least three earned runs while pitching not more than four frames in his last three outings. The left-hander needed 73 pitches to complete three frames, but at least he didn't allow a homer after giving up five long balls in his previous two starts. He'll make his final start of the season Sunday on the road against the White Sox.

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