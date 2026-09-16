Freeland allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out one without walking a batter over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Freeland returned from a stint on the injured list due to cervical radiculopathy and threw 50 pitches (36 strikes). All three runs he gave up came on solo home runs. Ryan Feltner covered the last five innings, and with Freeland not at a full workload, a piggyback arrangement could be in store for his next turn through the rotation. Freeland has a 6.38 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 104:28 K:BB through 128.1 innings over 24 starts this season.