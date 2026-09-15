Freeland (neck) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Padres at Coors Field, MLB.com reports.

On the shelf since Aug. 24 due to cervical radiculopathy, Freeland has been cleared to rejoin the Rockies rotation after striking out five over three no-hit innings during his lone rehab start with Double-A Hartford last Wednesday. Given that the 33-year-old southpaw tossed just 47 pitches in his rehab start, he'll likely be operating with a restricted workload Tuesday. After the upcoming outing versus the Padres, Freeland will line up for just one more start this season before heading into unrestricted free agency this offseason.