Freeland (elbow) won't need surgery but is expected to miss between a month and six weeks, MLB.com reports.

Freeland is still resting the injury and could be out until late June, though it's a positive that he'll avoid surgery. He struggled mightily until being sidelined, as he posted a 13.21 ERA and 2.55 WHIP across 15.2 innings. Peter Lambert has entered the rotation in Freeland's place.