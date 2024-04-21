Freeland (elbow) won't need surgery but is expected to miss between a month and six weeks, MLB.com reports.
Freeland is still resting the injury and could be out until late June, though it's a positive that he'll avoid surgery. He struggled mightily until being sidelined, as he posted a 13.21 ERA and 2.55 WHIP across 15.2 innings. Peter Lambert has entered the rotation in Freeland's place.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Heads to IL with strained elbow•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Ready for next start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Picks up injury on basepaths•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Ineffective versus Toronto•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Throws five frames•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Mauled by Cubbies•