Freeland (elbow) played catch Thursday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
It's the first time the left-hander has done anything throwing since he landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-April with a left elbow strain. Freeland will continue with a throwing progression as tolerated but it's too soon to say when he might be ready to re-enter the Rockies' rotation.
