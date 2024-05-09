Share Video

Freeland (elbow) played catch Thursday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

It's the first time the left-hander has done anything throwing since he landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-April with a left elbow strain. Freeland will continue with a throwing progression as tolerated but it's too soon to say when he might be ready to re-enter the Rockies' rotation.

