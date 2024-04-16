Share Video

Freeland (shoulder) feels fine Tuesday and will have his usual throwing session before his next turn through the rotation, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The left-hander was used as a pinch runner Monday since the Rockies have a short-handed bench, and he suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder on a play at the plate. Thankfully it's a minor issue and won't affect Freeland's preparation for his next start, which lines up for this weekend versus Seattle.

