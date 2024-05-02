Freeland (elbow) will resume throwing in the first week of May, MLB.com reports.
Freeland has been shut down since mid-April, but manager Bud Black relayed that Freeland is responding well to treatment and will begin ramping up his activity. If things go smoothly in his recovery, he could return in late May.
