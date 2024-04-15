Freeland (0-3) was tagged with the loss after he pitched five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking three in Sunday's 5-0 defeat to the Blue Jays.

Freeland ran into trouble early, giving up one run in the first inning and then two more in the third frame. The Blue Jays added one more run in the fifth inning before his day came to an end. The left-hander once again struggled to keep the opponent off the basepaths, allowing at least eight batters to reach for the fourth consecutive start to open the 2024 campaign. Freeland has yet to pitch into the sixth inning this season, something he'll look to accomplish in his next projected start Saturday at home versus the Mariners.