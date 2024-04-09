Freeland allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out two during the win over Arizona.

Freeland worked three scoreless frames before the Diamondbacks plated four runs in the fourth inning. While it wasn't a very impressive performance, it was a dramatic improvement after he'd been tagged with 17 runs over his first 5.2 innings. However, he forced just four swinging strikes Monday, his lowest of 2024. Freeland is now sporting a 6:6 K:BB with a 16.03 ERA through three starts. He's projected to take the mound in Toronto this weekend.