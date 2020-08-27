Freeland's scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday has been postponed, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This marks one of a handful of postponements Thursday as teams protest the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It's not yet known whether the Rockies will simply push Freeland's start to Friday or skip his turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Seven strong innings Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Escapes with effective start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Spins gem Saturday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Goes six innings in win•