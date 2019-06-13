Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Back in action Thursday

Arenado (forearm) is hitting cleanup and starting at third base Thursday against the Padres, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

His forearm bruise was serious enough that he had X-rays after Wednesday's game, but Arenado will tough it out the very next day. He is hitting .243/.326/.405 with two home runs in 11 games this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories