Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits after tweaking shoulder

Arenado left Friday's contest against the Dodgers after tweaking his shoulder, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

The third baseman suffered the injury while turning a 3-5-3 double play. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, though he was reportedly removed for precautionary reasons, which suggests that the Rockies don't currently expect the issue to be a serious one.

