Lambert (elbow) will face live hitters Friday in Los Angeles, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lambert has been working his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2020. This latest news mark the most encouraging update yet for the right-hander, as it signals that he could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future. If Lambert continues to progress well, he could become an option to pitch for the big club during the season's final month.
