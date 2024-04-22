Lambert (2-1) was tagged with the loss after he pitched three innings, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out five batters in Sunday's 10-2 defeat to the Mariners in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

Lambert was able to toss a clean first inning before things got away from him in the top of the second, surrendering six runs in the frame with J.P. Crawford most notably ripping a three-run triple. The right-hander was making his first start of the season and he was unable to continue the success that he had coming out of the bullpen, watching his ERA balloon from 2.31 to 5.52 on the year. Lambert is tentatively set to pitch again next Sunday at home versus the Astros.