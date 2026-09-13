Lambert (8-9) took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in six-plus innings. He struck out four.

Lambert pounded the zone Saturday, throwing 62 of his 85 pitches for strikes before being chased in the seventh inning following a Liam Hicks double. The right-hander has now posted consecutive quality starts, and he's also given up three runs or fewer in 12 of his last 13 outings. He'll take a solid 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 141:56 K:BB over 145.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Atlanta.