Lambert (8-10) took the loss Friday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings.

Lambert kept Atlanta scoreless through three innings before Matt Olson singled and Michael Harris launched a two-run homer in the fourth. He departed with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, but AJ Blubaugh escaped the jam to keep Lambert's line intact. Lambert has gone winless in his last 12 starts, going 0-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 65 innings in that stretch. He's expected to make his next start on the road against the Athletics on Thursday.