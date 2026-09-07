Lambert (8-8) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

Lambert gave up three runs across the second and third innings, but he was still able to hang in there for a quality start. It was his first quality start since July 22 versus Miami, and he's yielded two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 12. He'll bring a solid 3.67 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 137:56 K:BB over 139.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Rays in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay.