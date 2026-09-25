Lambert allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Lambert was tagged for home runs by Jeff McNeil and Zack Gelof in the third inning, accounting for all four runs on his line. While Lambert was mostly steady in the second half, he ends the regular season without a win in his last 13 appearances. He posted a 3.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 153:59 K:BB across 153.2 innings over 28 starts in 2026. The Astros' largely unimpressive rotation could lead to Lambert getting a start during the wild-card round if they're able to win the AL West.