Lambert did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on three hits, five walks and a hit-by-pitch over 4.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Lambert was done in by poor control, issuing six free passes as he departed at 104 pitches (60 strikes) without finishing five full frames. The 29-year-old struggled in August, posting an 0-2 record with a 5.76 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 29.2 innings (six starts) in the month. Lambert will take an 8-7 record with a 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 131:56 K:BB over 132.2 innings (24 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Diamondbacks.