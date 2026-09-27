Lambert did not factor into the decision Sunday against the A's, allowing two hits and no walks across two scoreless innings. He struck out one.

After going just 2.2 innings in his last start Thursday, Lambert essentially served as the opener in Sunday's regular-season finale, as he delivered threw 41 pitches across two scoreless frames. The 29-year-old Lambert established himself as a mainstay in Houston's rotation this year, going 8-10 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 154 strikeouts across 29 starts (155.2 innings). There's a good chance Lambert gets the call again at some point during the Wild Card Series, where Houston will host the White Sox.