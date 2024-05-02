Lambert did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The Marlins got to Lambert quickly, scoring twice in the opening inning before tacking on runs in the third and the fourth. The 27-year-old Lambert's struggled in his two starts this year, allowing 10 runs in 6.1 innings. He's fared better out of the bullpen, however, pinching to a 1.88 ERA over 14.1 innings in relief. Still, the right-hander figures to remain in the rotation while Kyle Freeland (elbow) is sidelined. Lambert's currently scheduled for a home start against the Giants in his next outing.