The Rockies announced Friday that Lambert will enter the starting rotation while Kyle Freeland (elbow) is on the injured list, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Lambert failed to make the Rockies' rotation out of spring training, but Freeland's injury will give the 27-year-old righty another opportunity. Lambert has appeared in six games this year, surrendering three earned runs across 11.2 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking six. He's in line to make his first start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus Seattle.