The Rockies announced Sunday that Lambert will open the season as a long reliever, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 26-year-old was fighting for a rotation spot but posted a 5.40 ERA over 16.2 spring innings and lost out to Dakota Hudson and Ryan Feltner. Lambert worked as a swingman for Colorado last season with 11 starts in 25 appearances, and he should fill a similar role in 2024.