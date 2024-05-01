Lambert is scheduled to start Thursday's game in Miami.

After making his first start of the season April 21 versus the Mariners, Lambert made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen, as he covered 2.2 innings in long relief April 25 after starter Dakota Hudson was pulled from the contest midway through the fourth inning. After having off days last Friday and this past Monday, the Rockies were able to temporarily get by with a four-man rotation, but Lambert will return to starting role this week as the team returns to a five-man rotation.