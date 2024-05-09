Lambert (2-2) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits over three innings. He struck out two.

Lambert went 1-2-3 through the first inning before getting lit up for six runs in the second, beginning with a leadoff homer from Michael Conforto. The right-hander would allow another run on a Blake Sabol double in the third and wouldn't return to the mound for the fourth. The seven earned runs marked a season high for Lambert and he's now allowed at least four runs in three of his last four starts. He's still looking for his first win since April 8 against the Diamondbacks.