Thomas Harding of MLB.comRockies manager Bud Black said Friday that Lambert will be moving out of the rotation to the bullpen, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Lambert has started in three games for the Rockies this season, giving up at least four runs in each of them. In his last outing against the Cubs on Thursday, Lambert allowed seven runs on nine hits while striking out two over three innings. The right-hander has a 7.61 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 23.2 innings this season. Southpaw Ty Blach has one start on the season and he could serve as a spot starter for Colorado moving forward with Lambert moving to the bullpen.