Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies have scratched Austin Gomber (arm) from Monday's game and will start Anthony Molina instead. With that, Lambert will return to provide depth to the bullpen. Lambert has made 13 appearances for Colorado this season, pitching to a 7.24 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 27.1 innings.