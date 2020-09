Tapia will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and will bat leadoff Wednesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tapia looks to be firmly locked in as the Rockies' table setter at this point, as he'll be occupying the top spot in the lineup for the 12th spot in 13 games. He enters Wednesday's series finale with a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-20 with three RBI and two runs.