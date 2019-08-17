McMahon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Marlins.

McMahon gave the Rockies a two-run lead with a 444-foot blast off Sandy Alcantara in the second inning. It was his third long ball over the last four games and eighth since the All-Star break. Through 103 contests this season, the 24-year-old is batting .266/.344/.457 with 15 homers, 61 RBI and 54 runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories