The Rockies are expected to recall Bouchard prior to Sunday's game against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll take the roster spot of the injured Jordan Beck (hand). Bouchard just sent down earlier this week after slashing just .222/.333/.370 in 18 games this season. With Beck out indefinitely and Jones (back/knee) still on the mend, Bouchard could see ample playing time in the corner outfield spots for the Rockies.