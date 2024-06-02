Bouchard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Though he's on the bench for the second time in the series, Bouchard has been deployed as the Rockies' primary option in left field following Jordan Beck's (hand) placement on the injured list last Sunday. After getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque the same day Beck was deactivated, Bouchard started in five of the ensuing six games, going 2-for-14 with a double, three walks, four runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. Hunter Goodman will spell Bouchard in left field Sunday.