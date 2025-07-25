default-cbs-image
The Rockies designated Bouchard for assignment Friday.

The 29-year-old began the season in the majors but has spent most of the past couple months with Triple-A Albuquerque. Bouchard had a .167/.247/.242 slash line in 32 games while up with the Rockies and had a .792 OPS in 41 contests at Triple-A.

