Rockies' Sean Bouchard: DFA'd by Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies designated Bouchard for assignment Friday.
The 29-year-old began the season in the majors but has spent most of the past couple months with Triple-A Albuquerque. Bouchard had a .167/.247/.242 slash line in 32 games while up with the Rockies and had a .792 OPS in 41 contests at Triple-A.
More News
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Recalled by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: In short-side platoon•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Impressive start to spring•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Fully healthy for spring training•