Bouchard underwent surgery on his hamate bone in early November but enters spring training fully healthy, MLB.com reports.

There weren't many details provided about the injury, and it's unclear if the issue contributed to Bouchard's disappointing 2024 season. He was limited to only 108 plate appearances in the majors, during which he posted just a 56 wRC+. He's likely entering spring training as a longshot to start in right field, but he has a chance to earn a roster spot as a reserve outfielder.