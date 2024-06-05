Bouchard was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds with an apparent foot injury, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bouchard's foot slipped off first base once he reached the bag on a sacrifice bunt during the eighth inning. He had to be helped off the field and into the Rockies' clubhouse, where the team will presumably take him in for imaging. Brenton Doyle entered as Bouchard's replacement Wednesday, but Jake Cave would likely see an increase in playing time should Bouchard require a trip to the IL.